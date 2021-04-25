Kangana thanks Pakistanis for ‘standing by India in testing times’

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday thanked Pakistanis for expressing solidarity with India, which is currently reeling under a new wave of fatal coronavirus.

The actress took to Twitter to thank the Pakistani social media users for making #PakistanstandswithIndia the top trend on the microblogging and social networking service. She wrote, "Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan. We too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times."

Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan #PakistanstandswithIndia #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी provided the country with vaccine nice to see them appreciate his kindness and reciprocate with love, we too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

Pakistan on Saturday formally offered India help in dealing with the havoc wreaked by coronavirus in the country with a high population density.

The Pakistani Foreign Office tweeted late on Saturday evening, “As a gesture of solidarity with the people of #India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID-19, #Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and related items.”

“The concerned authorities of #Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the #pandemic,” the Foreign Office said in the second tweet.

The concerned authorities of #Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the #pandemic. 2/2 @MEAIndia @PakinIndia — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 24, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has become a challenge for the humanity globally. He expressed solidarity with India and tweeted, "I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19."

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

A day earlier, Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation on Friday offered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 50 fully-equipped ambulances and staff for coronavirus patients.

Over the last few days, India has been consistently recording over 300,000 coronavirus cases on a daily basis, setting a new grim record in the world since arrival of the pandemic in China in November 2019.