Kangana thanks Pakistanis for ‘standing by India in testing times’
Share
Indian actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday thanked Pakistanis for expressing solidarity with India, which is currently reeling under a new wave of fatal coronavirus.
The actress took to Twitter to thank the Pakistani social media users for making #PakistanstandswithIndia the top trend on the microblogging and social networking service. She wrote, "Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan. We too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times."
Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan #PakistanstandswithIndia #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी provided the country with vaccine nice to see them appreciate his kindness and reciprocate with love, we too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021
Pakistan on Saturday formally offered India help in dealing with the havoc wreaked by coronavirus in the country with a high population density.
The Pakistani Foreign Office tweeted late on Saturday evening, “As a gesture of solidarity with the people of #India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID-19, #Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and related items.”
“The concerned authorities of #Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the #pandemic,” the Foreign Office said in the second tweet.
The concerned authorities of #Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the #pandemic. 2/2 @MEAIndia @PakinIndia— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 24, 2021
Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has become a challenge for the humanity globally. He expressed solidarity with India and tweeted, "I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19."
Pakistan officially offers COVID-19 relief ... 11:22 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Pakistan on Saturday offered India help in dealing with the disastrous situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in ...
I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021
A day earlier, Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation on Friday offered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 50 fully-equipped ambulances and staff for coronavirus patients.
Over the last few days, India has been consistently recording over 300,000 coronavirus cases on a daily basis, setting a new grim record in the world since arrival of the pandemic in China in November 2019.
-
- Pakistan officially offers COVID-19 relief support to India11:22 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan receives another 0.5 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm’s ...10:29 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- 'We are in touch with acid attack victim in US,’ says FO09:34 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider decision of flight ban08:40 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation06:37 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
-
- India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 48th birthday06:59 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
-
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021