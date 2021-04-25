PAKvZIM: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I
HARARE – Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I against Zimbabwe here on Sunday.
A fightback from the Chevrons made the T20I series against Pakistan more exciting as they meet once again in the third and last game today in Harare Sports Club.
Nervous Shaheens go into the last T20I against Zimbabwe after they were handed a shocking defeat by the hosts in the second match.
Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam urged his middle order to step up. The T20 World Cup is coming and we need to resolve these issues, hopefully, we make a comeback. We will look to play with our best combination, he said ahead of the final T20I.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.
Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (capt.) Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
