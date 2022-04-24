ECP seeks security for offices as PTI announces protests
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to write a letter to the home secretary to provide security for its offices.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced protests outside ECP offices across the country on April 26.
According to media reports, PTI Chairman Imran Khan's call for protests outside the ECP offices has worried the institution, which is responsible for conducting elections in Pakistan.
Reports suggest the ECP has also called an urgent meeting on Monday to make decisions on security of provincial and district offices.
Former federal minister for information and broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also shared a message on social media about his party's plans to stage protests outside ECP offices.
لہذاٰ تحریک انصاف 26 اپریل بروز منگل پورے ملک میں الیکشن کمیشن کے دفاتر کے سامنے الیکشن کمیشنر کے روئیےکیخلاف احتجاج کرے گی، تحریک انصاف کی تمام ضلعی تنظیموں کو اس سلسلے میں ھدایات جاری کی جارہی ہیں #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 24, 2022
