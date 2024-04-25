Saudi Arabia ‘opens first liquor shop’ in Riyadh

The government of Saudi Arabia has opened first-ever liquor store in capital city of Riyadh only for diplomats from non-Muslim embassies, international media reported on Thursday.

The Kingdom is yet to make an official statement about the opening of the liquor shop. The diplomats will have to obtain permission through a dedicated app for buying liquor from this store.

Reports said that guests and people below age 21 will not be allowed to enter the store while there will be complete ban on photography and use of mobile phone inside the shop.

Earlier this year, the Saudi government had officially acknowledged information reported by state-controlled media regarding the implementation of additional restrictions on the importation of alcohol within diplomatic shipments.

The Centre of International Communication (CIC) in the kingdom had stated that these new measures aimed to combat the illicit trade of alcoholic products being received by diplomatic missions.

In a statement provided to foreign media, the CIC had assured that the introduced regulations would continue to facilitate and ensure access to these products for diplomats from non-Muslim embassies, specifying allocated quotas.

To address the previous unregulated flow of alcohol goods in the kingdom, the CIC outlined that the new process would specifically allocate quantities of such goods upon entry, putting an end to the previously uncontrolled exchange.

This initiative aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to modernise Saudi Arabia's image, moving away from the ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam that shapes its laws.

Recent liberalization measures include easing restrictions on women, such as lifting the ban on driving.

Although Saudi law strictly prohibits alcohol, there exists a black market, and authorities often overlook home brewing and alcohol consumption in foreigner-populated compounds.