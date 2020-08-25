Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman to hold key meeting on APC today
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today (Tuesday), focusing on All Parties Conference (APC).
According to media details, Shehbaz Sharif will visit Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s house at 11:00 am today to hold the key meeting arranged between the two opposition leaders.
Both the leaders will also discuss ways to bridge the gap between different opposition parties along with the government’s performance, legislation and other important issues.
- UN launches policy brief on tourism and COVID-1902:13 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
- Rap song featuring Kokilaben from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' goes viral ...01:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
-
-
- Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s remembered on his 12 death ...12:25 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
-
- Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam among World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims05:22 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
- Esra Bilgic trolled for wearing a bikini in recent Instagram post05:05 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020