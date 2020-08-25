Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman to hold key meeting on APC today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today (Tuesday), focusing on All Parties Conference (APC).

According to media details, Shehbaz Sharif will visit Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s house at 11:00 am today to hold the key meeting arranged between the two opposition leaders.

Both the leaders will also discuss ways to bridge the gap between different opposition parties along with the government’s performance, legislation and other important issues.