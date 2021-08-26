Indian man, high on drugs, dies after using glue instead of condom
Web Desk
04:57 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Indian man, high on drugs, dies after using glue instead of condom
Share

AHMEDABAD – A 25-year-old Indian man died after he sealed his private parts with an adhesive for safe intercourse with his girlfriend.

The incident occurred in Ahmedabad, a city in western India, where a man reportedly sealed his private parts with a strong adhesive in a bid to ensure protection while having no condom.

Reports in Indian media quoting sources said the deceased is identified as Salman Mirza who checked into a local hotel with his former fiancé while the duo forgot to have a condom.

The ‘horny’ couple, who are reportedly drug addicts, then decided to use an adhesive to seal off genitals in a bid to avoid pregnancy. Reports further added that Mirza and his girlfriend got high drugs and then decided to have intercourse. The duo used to carry the adhesive as they occasionally used it with drugs to inhale the mixture.

Indian wife cuts off husband's penis after being ... 04:55 PM | 11 Mar, 2017

A wife in India has cut off her husband's penis after he refused to have sex with her for more than a decade. A ...

Later, the man was found in an unconscious state near Amber tower – a vicinity in Ahmedabad. A person known to him found Mirza and then took him to his house.

The health of the man then worsened, and the family rushed him to a local medical facility where he succumbed.

A police official speaking with a media publication told that Mirza’s viscera samples have been sent for forensic examination and police are waiting for the report to arrive to proceed further.

The deceased was reportedly the sole breadwinner for the family, which includes his elderly parents and two sisters.

Brazilian rapper MC Kevin falls to death to ... 04:23 PM | 23 May, 2021

BRASILIA – Brazilian famed musician MC Kevin died after falling from a balcony as he trying to avoid getting ...

More From This Category
Junaid Safdar leaves everyone awestruck with ...
04:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Ex-Afghan minister spotted delivering pizza in ...
03:29 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Viral video shows Maulana Tariq Jamil meeting his ...
02:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Sohai Ali Abro sets temperature soaring with bold ...
01:40 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Taliban detain Pakistani journalist in Kandahar
12:58 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Indian air force's MiG-21 fighter crashes in ...
11:44 AM | 26 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dirilis: Ertugrul to not be available on Netflix after Sept 20
06:18 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr