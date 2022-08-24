‘Do whatever you can, you can't stop us,’ Imran tells opponents at Haripur rally
Rain fails to disrupt PTI chief's massive public rally
HARIPUR — “Do whatever you want to do, people are now aware and you can’t stop this movement for real freedom,” ousted prime minister Imran Khan told his opponents on Wednesday.
Addressing a public rally in Haripur, Khan his close aide Dr Shahbaz Gill was kidnapped, stripped and tortured on private parts. He said Gill’s medical reports showed he was tortured but even then a lower court judge handed him over to the police on a physical remand.
Khan said when he warned of legal action against the police and the lower court judge in the Gill torture case, he was labelled as a terrorist. He said a case had been registered against him on charges of terrorism and this move tarnished Pakistan’s image across the world.
Khan said that registration of a terrorism case against him showed those behind such cases were afraid of people of Pakistan. He continued his speech even during the rain and the crowd listened to him instead of running for shelter.
Speaking on the occasion, Khan saluted PTI's social media tigers for spreading his message to the masses despite a ban on his live speeches on TV channels.
Here is the link to the full video of Khan's address in Haripur.
