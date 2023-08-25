Asifa Ali wins gold medal for Pakistan at World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games

SEOUL – Asifa Ali of Pakistan has won gold in the 49kg category at the World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games 2023 in South Korea.

Asifa is a second-year student at Seoul National University in South Korea studying global sports management.

Hamza Saeed, Aqdasullah Qadeer, and Naila, all from Pakistan, had previously earned a bronze medal in the competition.

Hamza won a bronze medal for Pakistan at the 2023 World Taekwondo Octagon (Octagon) Diamond Games.

Hamza was defeated 2-0 by Ryong Woo Li of Korea in the semifinal round.

Hamza had earlier defeated Afghan Mohammad Ashraf 2-1 in the competition's quarterfinal.

In the Poomsae Event at the World Taekwondo Beach Championship G-2, Pakistan's Aqdasullah and Naila took home bronze medals.