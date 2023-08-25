Thunderstorm, rain leave one dead in Makkah

MAKKAH – A man was killed as the holy city of Makkah witnessed a severe thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mina Elementary School teacher Mohammed Al-Twaim died while attempting to escape from his car when it submerged in floodwater.
Lightning struck the famous Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, lighting up the night sky as pilgrims attempted to round the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque.
Lightning striking the Clock Tower in Makkah pic.twitter.com/FSj6dQtmnp— • (@Alhamdhulillaah) August 22, 2023
Hussein Al-Qahtani, a spokesperson for the National Centre for Meteorology, reported that the storm produced 45 mm of rain in under 24 hours and gale-force gusts of more than 80 kmph.
The wind knocked down pilgrims outside the mosque, sending crowd barriers tumbling over the wet ground. Mohammed, a native of Makkah, described the situation as "very frightening" as he was shopping for grocery during the storm's peak. "When the crazy rain started, everything happened within a few minutes."
لاحول ولاقوة الا بالله العلي العظيم#MakkahClockTower #Makkah #rain #Saudi_Arabia #storm #Flooding #Floods pic.twitter.com/jg1DorH2Sl— O+positive 🇹🇷 (@positive0000005) August 23, 2023
Another local, Abu Mayyada, claimed that when the worst of the storm struck, "everything went black in front of me" as he walked out to purchase cigarettes and gas. "I abruptly lost control of the car. I turned on the radio and began listening to Qur'an since I was unable to see anything. I was unable to comprehend what was occurring.
Schools will stay closed, according to the Makkah governorate, and courses will be delivered online "in the interest of everyone's safety."
The Makkah area and other parts of western Saudi Arabia might experience further storms, the meteorological centre said.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|312.9
|316.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338
|341.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.1
|401
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.2
|86
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|792.97
|800.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|774.65
|782.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
