'Women on Wheels' – Amar Khan announces women empowering initiative

Lollywood actress Amar Khan is all set to take the wheel with her latest collaboration. The Black Wednesday star, whose illustrious career and millions of followers speak volumes of her stardom, recently bagged a huge collaboration to add to her achievements.

The “first of its kind in Pakistan” women -mpowering initiative along with Khan’s grandeur is sure to become a massive hit.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared stills from the event, exuding elegance in her ivory attire. She also revealed details of her project.

“Its My Turn,” the actress wrote in the caption.

“Extremely happy to announce my association with Panther Tyres that we launched on this Independence day,” she continued.

Detailing her future endeavour, Khan added, “This initiative about “Women on Wheels” will be a first of its kind in Pakistan, where I will be hosting weekly podcasts with women from different walks of life (some unsung heroes and some known industry stalwarts).”

“We will also be creating a bunch of short films highlighting the women Riders on the frontlines stepping out of the shadows, embracing their powers and remarkable strength. Being an active part of this cultural shift, I am extremely excited to bring these stories to life where a women coexist with the men,” the Dil-e-Bereham star added.

“Women in action are the architects of society, equally contributing and empowering the economy and these conversations and narratives will surely create avenues for working women,” the Aik Aur Munafiq actor commented.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Pyar Problem, Heer Da Hero, Daraar, Baddua, and Qayamat.