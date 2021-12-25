China handovers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan Navy

BEIJING – Pakistan Navy on Friday received a modern four Type 054A/P frigate built by China.

The launching ceremony of the handover was attended by Naval Chief Commodore Rashid Mahmood Shaikh, who is currently deputed in China.

Type 054A/P frigate and its sister ships are said to be the most powerful surface vessels planned under Pakistan’s naval modernization program, meant to redress a conventional imbalance with India.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said the technologically advanced ship is fitted with the latest surface, subsurface, anti-air weapons, combat management system, and sensors.

The Launching ceremony of 4th Type-054 A/P frigate constructed for #PakNavy held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China. The technologically advanced ship is fitted with latest Surface, Subsurface, Anti-air weapons, Combat Management System & Sensors. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2fTvS9LS1W — DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) December 24, 2021

Naval Chief Commodore Rashid Mahmood addressing the ceremony said the timely formation of the frigate shows the expertise of the Chinese Shipyard.

Being equipped with a top electronic warfare system along with modern self-defense capabilities, the Type 054A/P frigate can simultaneously execute a number of naval warfare missions in a highly intense multi-threat environment.

PNS TUGHRIL: Pakistan Navy commissions advanced ... 06:11 PM | 8 Nov, 2021 KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Monday commissioned the first Chinese-made 054 Alpha Guided Missile Frigate PNS ...

The warship is the largest and most advanced warship China has ever exported while the completion and the delivery of the vessel is another major achievement of the friendship of neighboring countries.