India set a target of 238 runs for Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

DUBAI – Team India has set a target of 238 runs for Pakistan after being bowled out in 49 overs.

Zeeshan Zameer played prominently with the ball as he bagged a five-wicket haul while conceding 60 runs in his 10 overs while Captain Qasim Akram takes the wicket of Kaushal Tambe – who scored 32 runs in 38 balls.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar scored 33 runs off 20 balls to give the innings much-needed impetus at the backend.

Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat breaks the 38-run partnership between Rajangad Bawa and Aaradhya Yadav by sending the former back to the pavilion. Bawa scored 25 runs in 59 balls, whereas Yadav is unbeaten on 24 runs off 52 balls.

Earlier today, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first as the two arch-rivals are set to lock horns with each other in the U19 Asia Cup 2021 today.

The South Asian neighbors are part of group A in the tournament while the match is being played at ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai.

Both sides will be looking to continue their winning streak in the event, after comprehensively notching up wins in their opening games.

Green Shirts earlier thrashed Afghan batting, dismissing them for only 52 runs, and won the match by four wickets on Thursday whereas India won their opening game against UAE by 154 runs.

Batting first in the match, India posted 282-5 on the board. Harnoor Singh slammed a marvelous century while skipper Yash Dhull scored 63. Later, team UAE was bowled out for 128 with Kai Smith scoring the highest 45.

Meanwhile, the winner of today’s game will give themselves a great chance to finish at the top of the table in Group A.

A total of 15 games will take place in U19 Asia Cup 2021 and all squads will play against the other teams of their group once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Then, the top team from group A will face the 2nd top team from group B and vice-versa. The winners of the semi-finals will lock horns in the final.

Squads

Pakistan U19: Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Shahzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Mohammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood Syed, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Awais Ali.

India U19: Harnoor Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar.