Pakistan win toss, opt to field first against India in U19 Asia Cup
DUBAI – Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first as the two arch-rivals are set to lock horns with each other in U19 Asia Cup 2021 today.
The South Asian neighbors are part of group A in the tournament while the match is being played at ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai.
Both sides will be looking to continue their winning streak in the event, after comprehensively notching up wins in their opening games.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19
Green Shirts earlier thrashed Afghan batting, dismissing them for only 52 runs, and won the match by four wickets on Thursday whereas India won their opening game against UAE by 154 runs.
Batting first in the match, India posted 282-5 on the board. Harnoor Singh slammed a marvelous century while skipper Yash Dhull scored 63. Later, team UAE was bowled out for 128 with Kai Smith scoring the highest 45.
Meanwhile, the winner of today’s game will give themselves a great chance to finish at the top of the table in Group A.
A total of 15 games will take place in U19 Asia Cup 2021 and all squads will play against the other teams of their group once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Then, the top team from group A will face the 2nd top team from group B and vice-versa. The winners of the semi-finals will lock horns in the final.
Squads
Pakistan U19: Maaz Ahmad Sadaqat, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Shahzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Mohammad Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood Syed, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Awais Ali.
India U19: Harnoor Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar.
