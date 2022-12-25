Search

Immigration

British Airways offers huge discounts for over 100 destinations

British Airways and British Airways Holidays have launched their biggest sale of the year, offering customers huge discounts for bookings on the eve of Christmas.

The discounts on more than 100 destinations are applicable for bookings made before 31 January 2023 and include Europe seven-night holiday packages from £199pp and return flights to the Caribbean from £451.

Travellers looking to fly across the Atlantic are being offered return flights to New York from London Gatwick from £342 and London Heathrow to Los Angeles and Chicago from just £399. Those heading to Dubai are being offered return flights from £429, while others headed to Caribbean can avail the offer in £513.  Moreover, airline’s new route from London Gatwick to Aruba can be availed for £521 return as part of the discounts.

The discounts also cover trips to Paris, Rome and New York. Moreover, seven-night beach holiday favourites such as the Algarve, Mallorca and Malta are available from just £199pp, with city breaks starting from just £119pp. All-inclusive European stays are available from £379pp, and flight + car packages are also on offer from £159pp.

The globetrotters can also enjoy seven-nights in Orlando from £499pp, while a three-night trip to New York starts from £499pp.  

“We know now more than ever that our customers are seeking the best savings to maximise value for money. Our biggest sale of the year has something for everyone, with incredible offers across our international network of destinations and a range travel dates. Whether its winter sunshine, a city break, or reuniting with family and loved ones, there’s a deal for everyone this year,” Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways said.

All holiday packages include 23kg of baggage per person. Complete details can be seen here

