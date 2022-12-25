Pakistanis mark 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are celebrating 146th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with traditional zeal and fervour today.
Jinnah, widely known as the Quaid-e-Azam, was a barrister, politician and the founder of Pakistan. He served as the first governor-general of Pakistan from 1947 until his death in September 1948. Born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi into a wealthy family, Jinnah studied law at Lincoln's Inn in London.
In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the nation to seek guidance from the life of the Quaid-e-Azam and follow his principles for progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He said the founder of Pakistan valiantly fought a constitutional and political fight for the rights of Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. As a result of his fight, Muslims are living independently in today's Pakistan, he said.
The struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam was against the idea of a majority usurping the rights of minorities on the basis of its numerical superiority, he said. The Quaid strived for restoration of a unique way of life for Muslims and their separate social, economic, political and cultural identity in the comity of nations, he added.
The government has made elaborate security arrangements for Christmas and the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Punjab Police Inspector General Amir Zulfiqar Khan was told on Saturday that 28,000 officers and personnel would perform security duty during the Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations across the province. More than 6,000 officers and officials will perform duties in the provincial capital Lahore.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.15
|606.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.22
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|
21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.43
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
