Search

Pakistan

Pakistanis mark 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Web Desk 12:30 AM | 25 Dec, 2022
Pakistanis mark 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are celebrating 146th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with traditional zeal and fervour today.

Jinnah, widely known as the Quaid-e-Azam, was a barrister, politician and the founder of Pakistan. He served as the first governor-general of Pakistan from 1947 until his death in September 1948. Born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi into a wealthy family, Jinnah studied law at Lincoln's Inn in London.

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on the nation to seek guidance from the life of the Quaid-e-Azam and follow his principles for progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He said the founder of Pakistan valiantly fought a constitutional and political fight for the rights of Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. As a result of his fight, Muslims are living independently in today's Pakistan, he said.

The struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam was against the idea of a majority usurping the rights of minorities on the basis of its numerical superiority, he said. The Quaid strived for restoration of a unique way of life for Muslims and their separate social, economic, political and cultural identity in the comity of nations, he added.

The government has made elaborate security arrangements for Christmas and the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Punjab Police Inspector General Amir Zulfiqar Khan was told on Saturday that 28,000 officers and personnel would perform security duty during the Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations across the province. More than 6,000 officers and officials will perform duties in the provincial capital Lahore. 

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz Sharif cuts cake to mark Christmas celebrations in Pakistan

12:10 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

IHC trashes PTI Senator Azam Swati's bail plea in controversial tweets case 

02:23 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Pakistan remembers 1971 war hero Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz on martyrdom anniversary

12:14 PM | 18 Dec, 2022

8th anniversary of APS Peshawar attack being observed today

08:26 AM | 16 Dec, 2022

Sindh hands over PTI senator Azam Swati to Islamabad police

10:16 AM | 15 Dec, 2022

SHC bars authorities from arresting PTI senator Azam Swati in more cases

01:07 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistanis mark 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

12:30 AM | 25 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.15 606.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.22 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK

21.78

 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.43 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: