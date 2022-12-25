PM Shehbaz Sharif cuts cake to mark Christmas celebrations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Christian community in Pakistan is celebrating Christmas today.
To greet the Christian community on Christmas, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter and wrote, "Merry Christmas to the Christian community around the world & particularly our Pakistani Christian brothers & sisters. Jesus Christ's teachings of love, brotherhood & peace are beacon of light for us. On this Day, let us all renew our pledge to work for peace & prosperity for all."
Earlier in the day, former prime minister Imran Khan cut the Christmas cake along with some members of the Christian community at his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park neighbourhood. He wished the Christian community a Merry Christmas.
چیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کی جانب سے کرسمس کے موقع پر مسیحی برادری کے لئے نیک خواہشات کا اظہار،کرسمس کے حوالے سے زمان پارک میں تقریب کا انعقاد،چیئرمین عمران خان نےکرسمس کیک بھی کاٹا،کرسمس کے موقع پر مسیحی برادری کو مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔ عمران خان— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 24, 2022
pic.twitter.com/u1llEkwUJG
The government has made elaborate security arrangements for Christian religious festival and the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Punjab Police Inspector General Amir Zulfiqar Khan was told on Saturday that 28,000 officers and personnel would perform security duty during the Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations across the province. More than 6,000 officers and officials will perform duties in the provincial capital Lahore.
