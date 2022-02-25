Kelash Kumar becomes first Hindu Lt Colonel of Pakistan Army
RAWALPINDI – Kelash Kumar has become the first Hindu officer of the Pakistan Army to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Kumar, who hails from Tharparkar district of Sindh province, has become the first officer from the minority community to reach the position in the history of the country.
In 2019, he became the first-ever Hindu Major in the Pakistan Army and was posted in the Ministry of Defence.
Social media users have congratulated Kumar over his achievement.
All the minorities living in Pakistan have equal facilities and rights. Be it religious rites or education, everyone is free according to religion. An example of this is that Kelash Kumar becomes 1st Lieutenant Col of Pak Army from Hindu Community.#Hindu #PakistanArmy #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/OWX9WYlvlg— Usman Qayyum (@IamUsmanAQ) February 25, 2022
#NoMercy4Terrorists— BlueJacketMedia (@blueMediaJacket) February 25, 2022
WE ALL BLEED GREEN...🇵🇰🥰😘
Kelash Kumar becomes 1st Lieutenant Col of #PakistanArmy from Hindu Community...#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7TmDJRx67B
History in Making— Peace time (@Arzsaj) February 25, 2022
Kelash Kumar becomes the first #Hindu officer to have been promoted as Lieutenant Colonel in #PakArmy.
Congratulations, Kelash!!! pic.twitter.com/bxnjhPJ5UO
Bundles Congrats dear Lt Col Dr Kelash Kumar as first ever Hindu Officer reaching to rank in Pak Army ... pic.twitter.com/Jig9EeMVft— Nisar Mughal (@NisarMu4) February 25, 2022
Kumar did his MBBS from LUHMS Jamshoro, Hyderabad and later commissioned in Pakistan army. Before his alleviation as Major, he served as Captain in medical corps.
He is also the first Hindu officer to be selected for emergency medicine course in university hospital Birmingham.
He has also been served civilian populace (in term of free medical camps) in remote areas of Pakistan which include, Tharparkar, Kashmir, Gilgit-Biltstan, Hunza valley.
He has received Tamaga-e-Dafa (A Siachen Medal) for staying 36 days at world highest post saddle, in Baltoro sector near k2 of around 22,000ft. He also received Tamga-e-Baqa and Tamga-e-Azam for fighting against terrorism.
