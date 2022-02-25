Kelash Kumar becomes first Hindu Lt Colonel of Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI – Kelash Kumar has become the first Hindu officer of the Pakistan Army to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Kumar, who hails from Tharparkar district of Sindh province, has become the first officer from the minority community to reach the position in the history of the country.

In 2019, he became the first-ever Hindu Major in the Pakistan Army and was posted in the Ministry of Defence.

Social media users have congratulated Kumar over his achievement.

Kumar did his MBBS from LUHMS Jamshoro, Hyderabad and later commissioned in Pakistan army. Before his alleviation as Major, he served as Captain in medical corps.

He is also the first Hindu officer to be selected for emergency medicine course in university hospital Birmingham.

He has also been served civilian populace (in term of free medical camps) in remote areas of Pakistan which include, Tharparkar, Kashmir, Gilgit-Biltstan, Hunza valley.

He has received Tamaga-e-Dafa (A Siachen Medal) for staying 36 days at world highest post saddle, in Baltoro sector near k2 of around 22,000ft. He also received Tamga-e-Baqa and Tamga-e-Azam for fighting against terrorism.

