PSL7, Eliminator 2: Lahore Qalandars face Islamabad United today – Check live score and squads
LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will face each other in the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium today (Friday).
The match will begin at 7:30pm. The winner of this match will play Multan Sultans in the final on Sunday night.
Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars won six matches on their way to a second-place finish while Shadab Khan’s United clinched the playoff berth on net run rate.
#Qalandars practice session at #LCCA.
United will have the momentum as they had thrashed Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday night in the first eliminator. Qalandars were defeated by Multan Sultans in the qualifiers to miss a direct berth to the finals.
Qalandars will have an edge as they defeated United twice in the tournament.
Squads:
Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Akif Javed, Ben Dunk and Matthew Potts.
Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Reece Topley, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Will Jacks, Ather Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Liam Dawson
Matches Summary
