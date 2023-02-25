Are Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui gearing up for a music video?

Ascending the stairs of fame from her successful Bigg Boss 14 stint to securing a film with the Sultan of Bollywood — Salman Khan — the 30-year-old Shehnaaz Gill isn't slowing down any moment.

The Honsla Rakh diva, who took the internet by storm after her music video for the song Moonrise with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa made headlines, is gearing up to romance yet another Bollywood superstar.

According to media outlets, the Daaka actress will be paired with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in B Praak's new music video.

The tweet that got everyone's attention read, "Actress #ShehnaazGill to feature in a B Praak's Next Music Video with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The song is related to Sharab. They have already shot for MV."

Though tweets have been circulating, any official confirmation coming from Gill or Siddiqui's representatives has yet to come.

On the work front, apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gill also has Sajid Khan's 100% in the pipeline. Khan's directorial features John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.