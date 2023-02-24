Faysal Quraishi's daughter Hanish to mark Lollywood debut

After revered Lollywood actor Faysal Quraishi gracing the industry with his charisma and acting prowess, his daughter Hanish Qureshi is also following in her father's footsteps.
The gorgeous social media star possess amazing modeling skills, and knows how to keep her followers on their toes.
Lucky for Hanish, her father — one of the most paid actors with more than 20 films to his name — will serve as an idol to his aspiring actress daughter.
Hanish took to her official Instagram handle where she shared the news of being cast is the short film Naqaab. The realtor informed her fans that her film will soon hit the theaters.
Ms. Qureshi will be seen as Shizza in the project.
View this post on Instagram
The story has been written by Nimra Jamil. Naqaab has been directed by Ahmad Kasmani and Mohsin Ali. The short film will be presented by TDI films.
The ensemble cast includes Saqib Sumeer, Hanish Qureshi, Bilal Jawed, Mohsin Ali, Anoushey Bilal and Faiz Riaz.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.