Faysal Quraishi's daughter Hanish to mark Lollywood debut

Noor Fatima 11:55 PM | 24 Feb, 2023
After revered Lollywood actor Faysal Quraishi gracing the industry with his charisma and acting prowess, his daughter Hanish Qureshi is also following in her father's footsteps.

The gorgeous social media star possess amazing modeling skills, and knows how to keep her followers on their toes. 

Lucky for Hanish, her father — one of the most paid actors with more than 20 films to his name — will serve as an idol to his aspiring actress daughter.

Hanish took to her official Instagram handle where she shared the news of being cast is the short film Naqaab. The realtor informed her fans that her film will soon hit the theaters.

Ms. Qureshi will be seen as Shizza in the project.

The story has been written by Nimra Jamil. Naqaab has been directed by Ahmad Kasmani and Mohsin Ali. The short film will be presented by TDI films.

The ensemble cast includes Saqib Sumeer, Hanish Qureshi, Bilal Jawed, Mohsin Ali, Anoushey Bilal and Faiz Riaz.

Hanish Qureshi slays sizzling look while enjoying soul fest with besties

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

