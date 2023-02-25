Watch — Ali Zafar releases new single 'Raati Chann'

Lollywood's revered musician and actor Ali Zafar is one of the prominent faces of the industry with a plethora of successful singles, albums, and films to his name. Even after his decade-long career, the 42-year-old singer's talent knows no bound.
With his glittering discography, the Jugnuon Se Bhar Le Aanchal singer is back to treat his millions of fans all around the other. Zafar had been keeping his admirers excited for quite some time, and recently took to Twitter to announce his upcoming single being released.
The Sajaniya crooner tweeted, "Check out my new single “Raati Chann”. Ali zafar X Buggs & Ozzy! This stunning animated debut is part of our animation series Lightingale Record and was created by Babrak. Don't miss it!"
Check out my new single “Raati Chann”. Ali zafar X Buggs & Ozzy! This stunning animated debut is part of our animation series @LightingaleRec and was created by Babrak. Don't miss it! https://t.co/LrYksLtL5N #RaatiChann #DebutSingle #AnimationSeries #LightingaleRecords #alizafar— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 24, 2023
The music video already garnered 7.9k views in few hours.
RAATI CHANN - Ali Zafar X Buggs & Ozzy | Babrakk
On the work front, Zafar's recent singles include Rockstar, Dil Se Bara, Mere Maula, Ishq, Akhiyaan, Sajna Door, and Ve Mahiya.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
