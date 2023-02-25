Search

Watch — Ali Zafar releases new single 'Raati Chann'

Noor Fatima 12:21 AM | 25 Feb, 2023
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

Lollywood's revered musician and actor Ali Zafar is one of the prominent faces of the industry with a plethora of successful singles, albums, and films to his name. Even after his decade-long career, the 42-year-old singer's talent knows no bound.

With his glittering discography, the Jugnuon Se Bhar Le Aanchal singer is back to treat his millions of fans all around the other. Zafar had been keeping his admirers excited for quite some time, and recently took to Twitter to announce his upcoming single being released.

The Sajaniya crooner tweeted, "Check out my new single “Raati Chann”. Ali zafar X Buggs & Ozzy! This stunning animated debut is part of our animation series Lightingale Record and was created by Babrak. Don't miss it!"

The music video already garnered 7.9k views in few hours.

RAATI CHANN - Ali Zafar X Buggs & Ozzy | Babrakk

null

On the work front, Zafar's recent singles include Rockstar, Dil Se Bara, Mere Maula, Ishq, Akhiyaan, Sajna Door, and Ve Mahiya.

