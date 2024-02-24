Has Azerbaijan signed a $1.6 billion deal with Pakistan to buy JF-17C fighter aircraft?

ISLAMABAD – Azeri media reports suggest that Azerbaijan has signed a $1.6 billion deal with Pakistan to buy the JF-17C Block-III multi role fighter aircraft.

Reports say that JF-17C Block-III is said to be the best choice for Baku in this budget.

A report shared by Azer News reported Pakistan’s biggest-ever sale, as Islamabad seeks to boost its military equipment. It said the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex signed the largest export deal in the country’s history with the Azerbaijan Air Force.

However, it seems that the deal will be completed this time because, according to the Turkish media, the Pakistani company is aiming to produce a total of 62 JF-17 Block III versions and deliver all of them to the Pakistan Air Force by 2024. After delivery to the Pakistani Army, it seems an export could happen.

There is no official confirmation of the deal from the Pakistani or the Azeri government.