Who is the father of Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood?

It may come as a surprise to you that famous Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood is the daughter of a famous politician.

The Suno Chanda's actress is the daughter of the minister of education, Shafqat Mahmood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Mahmood (@tararara247)

The Anaa actress recently wished her father and Pakistan's Education minister Shafqat Mahmood on his birthday, and the fans were amazed to find out that they are related.

Tara also has a twin sister with whom she often shares pictures on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Mahmood (@tararara247)

The actress is known for her exceptional acting skills, and has worked in a number of Pakistani drama serials. Her performance in Diyar e Dil got her the critical acclaim and fame.