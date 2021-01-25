Who is the father of Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood?
Web Desk
04:53 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Who is the father of Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood?
Share

It may come as a surprise to you that famous Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood is the daughter of a famous politician.

The Suno Chanda's actress is the daughter of the minister of education, Shafqat Mahmood. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tara Mahmood (@tararara247)

The Anaa actress recently wished her father and Pakistan's Education minister Shafqat Mahmood on his birthday, and the fans were amazed to find out that they are related.

Tara also has a twin sister with whom she often shares pictures on social media. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tara Mahmood (@tararara247)

The actress is known for her exceptional acting skills, and has worked in a number of Pakistani drama serials. Her performance in Diyar e Dil got her the critical acclaim and fame. 

‘Surprise’ – Shafqat Mehmood appears in ... 05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood’s announcement for opening educational ...

More From This Category
Remembering Chef Fatima Ali on 2nd death ...
04:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Bilal Abbas Khan featured in 30 under 30 Global ...
04:16 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
#HappyBirthdayBakhtawarBZ trends on Twitter as ...
01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Ertugrul star Engin Altan spotted ...
03:11 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tie the knot in ...
09:23 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Bakhtawar-Mahmood’s wedding – Mehfil-e-Milad ...
05:07 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remembering Chef Fatima Ali on 2nd death anniversary
04:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr