Brendan Taylor faces ICC ban after a blackmail plot by Indian businessman

HARARE – Former skipper of Zimbabwe cricket team Brendan Taylor on Monday exposed a blackmail plot by Indian businessmen who filmed him taking drugs to fix cricket matches.

The 35-year-old admitted that he was blackmailed to be involved in spot-fixing by an Indian group he met in 2019 which is now staring down the barrel of the ban on his career by ICC.

In his detailed statement on Twitter, he said an Indian businessman asked him to visit the South Asian country for organizing a T20 event in Zimbabwe.

The distressed cricketer went on to explain that the Indian businessman took clips of him taking cocaine and later blackmailed him to engage in spot-fixing in international matches however, he ‘refused’ for any kind of match-fixing and reported the matter to the world governing body after some time.

To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022

The Indian man who invited him then stormed his hotel room the next day and showed him videos in which he can be seen taking drugs. Taylor however confessed to taking 'too long' to report the incident to ICC officials.

Sharing his side of the story, he said “I have never been involved in any form of ‘match-fixing’. I may be many things but I am not a cheat. My love for the gentleman’s game far outweighs and surpasses any threats which could be thrown my way”.

“I have been carrying a burden for over two years now that has sadly taken me to some very dark places and had a profound effect on my mental health”, he added.

Meanwhile, ICC told an international news outlet that an investigation is ongoing after Taylor’s statement. A sanction for Taylor is yet to be announced by the top cricket governing body. The anti-corruption code of ICC restricts all players to accept any kind of money that influences cricket matches.

The Zimbabwe former skipper has played 35 Tests, 205 one-day internationals, and 45 Twenty20s and also played county cricket for Nottinghamshire. The wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from international cricket earlier in September last year.