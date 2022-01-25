Faryal Mehmood’s new bold dance video goes viral
Web Desk
04:30 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Faryal Mehmood’s new bold dance video goes viral
Share

Lollywood diva Faryal Mehmood is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks that proves that she is a performer at heart.

This time around, the Raqeeb Se star leaves admirers stunned with her alluring dance moves as she gracefully sways her body to the rhythm of the soft hum.

Dressed in a western casual chic outfit, Faryal shares a grooving video on her Instagram handle accompanied by a short sweet note.

 "So- @abdullah.s.siddiqui THANK YOU for @coke_studio. All the music so far is insane! I couldn’t be happier- so proud of you! Also @mominamustehsan I’m love with your voice. It’s like honey." 

Pakistani model-actress Faryal Mehmood revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. She has a bold and sassy style statement. 

Shaista Lodhi's dance video goes viral 05:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

Popular morning show host Shaista Lodhi has slowly yet surely carved a niche for herself in the domain of hosting shows ...

More From This Category
Salman Khan files defamation case against his ...
05:00 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
TikTok star Hareem Shah spotted enjoying ...
03:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Is Minal Khan expecting her first child?
03:10 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
‘Baby Shark’ breaks YouTube record with 10 ...
02:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
Brendan Taylor faces ICC ban after a blackmail ...
11:28 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
Ertugrul star Artuk Bey loses battle against ...
10:23 AM | 25 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faryal Mehmood’s new bold dance video goes viral
04:30 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr