Fawad Chaudhry arrested for ‘hurling threats at ECP members’

Web Desk 08:53 AM | 25 Jan, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE – Fawad Chaudhry, the senior PTI leader and a close aide of Imran Khan, was arrested by Islamabad police in the provincial capital Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday.

The arrest of the former information minister was confirmed by several members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. PTI leader Farrukh Habib took to Twitter where he confirmed that the capital force held Fawad Chaudhry from his house in Lahore, slamming the ruling alliance for arresting the PTI leader in a ‘state of panic’.

A copy of the FIR lodged against the outspoken politician also surfaced, according to which Chaudhry has been booked under several sections related to sedition, promotion of enmity, criminal intimidation, and statement conducing to public mischief.

The FIR was registered against the PTI leader in Kohsar Police Station on the complaint of the Secretary ECP.

His arrest comes on the heels of PTI workers gathering outside the Zaman Park residence of the party chairman, as activists claimed to avert the incumbent government's plan of arresting Imran Khan.

Following the development, several PTI leaders took to social media to denounce Fawad’s arrest while a clip was also shared by official PTI Twitter account showing police vehicles that PTI claimed were carrying Chaudhry to the federal capital from Lahore.

PTI condemns Fawad's arrest 

More to follow…

