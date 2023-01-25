Fawad Chaudhry arrested for ‘hurling threats at ECP members’

LAHORE – Fawad Chaudhry, the senior PTI leader and a close aide of Imran Khan, was arrested by Islamabad police in the provincial capital Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday.

The arrest of the former information minister was confirmed by several members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. PTI leader Farrukh Habib took to Twitter where he confirmed that the capital force held Fawad Chaudhry from his house in Lahore, slamming the ruling alliance for arresting the PTI leader in a ‘state of panic’.

A copy of the FIR lodged against the outspoken politician also surfaced, according to which Chaudhry has been booked under several sections related to sedition, promotion of enmity, criminal intimidation, and statement conducing to public mischief.

The FIR was registered against the PTI leader in Kohsar Police Station on the complaint of the Secretary ECP.

His arrest comes on the heels of PTI workers gathering outside the Zaman Park residence of the party chairman, as activists claimed to avert the incumbent government's plan of arresting Imran Khan.

Following the development, several PTI leaders took to social media to denounce Fawad’s arrest while a clip was also shared by official PTI Twitter account showing police vehicles that PTI claimed were carrying Chaudhry to the federal capital from Lahore.

پولیس کی یہ گاڑیاں فواد چوہدری کو گرفتار کرکے لے جارہی ہے pic.twitter.com/y0R2bebffK — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 25, 2023

PTI condemns Fawad's arrest

Utterly shameful. Arresting @fawadchaudhry bec he called ecp secy a Munshi! Fascism at its worst. How can calling someone a Munshi or any other derogatory term even be a cause for arrest? Let alone keeping him at CTD lockup? Terrorists roam free but political opponents arrested! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 25, 2023

The series of unlawful activities continues. @fawadchaudhry’s phone have been switched on at CTD station, and messages are being read. Fascism of this regime in unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/QtGpxUQcyP — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 25, 2023

We are with you FC. stay strong @fawadchaudhry #releasefawadch — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) January 25, 2023

فواد چوہدری کو اغوا کرنے کے بعد پولیس سکواڈ نے گاڑی کو بلاک کردیا تاکہ ان کا تعاقب نہ کا جاسکے اور فواد کو نامعلوم مقام پر منتقل کردیا جائے۔

پاکستان کی اعلی عدلیہ کو نوٹس لینا چاہئے اور فواد چوہدری کو فوری برآمد کروایا جائے۔ pic.twitter.com/JNOCYMZ85m — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 25, 2023

Updated location Fawad Ch. CTD Regional Office, Mohllanwal Road, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/NYtK6zX2eq — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) January 25, 2023

We live in a country were former Prime Minister cannot register FIR, but Fawad Ch will be arrested immediately over an absurd FIR by a Secretary. Worse than Banana Republic. — Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) January 25, 2023

More to follow…