Fawad Chaudhry produced in Islamabad court for physical remand in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – Police on Tuesday produced PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in court in the federal capital hours after he was arrested from his residence in Lahore for allegedly hurling threats at the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former information minister was taken to the court of the duty magistrate Naveed Khan in the handcuffs amid tight security as a huge number of PTI leaders and workers were gathered there.

The Islamabad police requested the court to grant eight-day physical remand of the PTI leader in the case filed by the ECP Secretary Umer Hameed over his provocative speech.

فواد چوہدری کیا دہشتگرد ہے جو یوں کپڑا ڈالا جا رہا ہے!



#ReleaseFawadCh pic.twitter.com/MhpmgKdfyR — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 25, 2023

During the hearing, a lawyer for the ECP said the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being targeted intentionally, adding that Fawad Chaudhry attempted to incite people against the electoral body through his statement.

The former information minister said sedition charges had been included in the case against him, adding that the election commission was neither state or not the government.