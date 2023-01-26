Ghana Ali comments on Kylie Jenner's Schiaparelli dress

American media personality Kylie Jenner landed in headlines when she made a bold statement in her latest ensemble at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show. The reality star turned heads in a black velvet gown adorned with an oversized, fake lion head attached to the front, sparking mixed reactions from the fashion industry and the public.

Regardless of whether it is a fashion hit or miss, one thing's for sure Kylie is always pushing the boundaries of fashion and Pakistani actress Ghana Ali seems to agree.

Not one to shy away from expressing her candid opinion, the Rangreza star questioned fashion as she shares Kylie Jenner's viral animal dress on her Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Jenner’s outfit received mixed reviews on the internet with some fans praising her bold look. Many of them criticized the outfit over promoting animal cruelty.