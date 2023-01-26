Search

Lifestyle

Ghana Ali comments on Kylie Jenner's Schiaparelli dress

Web Desk 01:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
Ghana Ali comments on Kylie Jenner's Schiaparelli dress
Source: Ghana Ali / Kylie Jenner (Instragram)

American media personality Kylie Jenner landed in headlines when she made a bold statement in her latest ensemble at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show. The reality star turned heads in a black velvet gown adorned with an oversized, fake lion head attached to the front, sparking mixed reactions from the fashion industry and the public.

Regardless of whether it is a fashion hit or miss, one thing's for sure Kylie is always pushing the boundaries of fashion and Pakistani actress Ghana Ali seems to agree.

Not one to shy away from expressing her candid opinion, the Rangreza star questioned fashion as she shares Kylie Jenner's viral animal dress on her Instagram story.

Jenner’s outfit received mixed reviews on the internet with some fans praising her bold look. Many of them criticized the outfit over promoting animal cruelty.

Ghana Ali blessed with a baby boy

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Fiza Ali's latest video takes the internet by storm

10:01 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Ali Zafar tells 'real story' behind Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations

12:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali share insights about their upcoming drama serial 'Yunhi'

01:44 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Asim Azhar's fiancée Merub Ali celebrates lavish birthday

06:27 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Ali Zafar recalls being bullied at NCA after torture on schoolgirl in Lahore goes viral

10:43 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali's latest BTS video wins hearts

07:00 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sarfaraz Ahmed wins hearts by singing 'Mubarak Ho Tumko Ye Shaadi ...

03:46 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope 26th January 2023

08:14 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 253.4 255.15
Euro EUR 274 276.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 311 314
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: