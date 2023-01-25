LHC summons Punjab, Islamabad IGPs in Fawad Ch case 

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned the inspector generals of Punjab Police and Islamabad after the authorities failed to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry before the court.
Fawad Ch’s cousin, Nabeel Shehzad, moved the LHC for the “recovery” of the former federal minister in a habeas corpus petition.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC heard the petition and ordered the authorities to present the PTI leader before the court by 1:30pm. The time was later extended to 2pm, but the authorities failed to produce the PTI leader before the court.
Fawad Ch was arrested from his residence earlier today after he “threatened” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a media talk outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.
The petitioner had filed a habeas corpus plea and urged the court to “recover” the PTI leader after the Islamabad police acquired his transitory remand.
At the resumption of the hearing at LHC, Fawad Ch’s lawyer informed the court that the motorcade transporting Fawad has left for Islamabad.
The government’s lawyer said that he is unable to state Fawad’s exact location.
At this, Justice Sheikh asked the lawyer how long it will take for him to inquire about the location.
The lawyer said that he needs half an hour.
“Bring him back even if he is taken to Islamabad,” Justice Sheikh remarked before adjourning the hearing for a while.
When the case resumed, Justice Sheikh inquired where the PTI leader was.
The government lawyer responded by saying that that he has spoken to everyone and the PTI leader was not in the Punjab Police’s custody.
“Call IG Punjab,” responded Justice Sheikh. The judge after passing the remarks said that the police chief was not available at the moment.
The judge then issued orders to IGs Punjab and Islamabad to appear before the court at 6pm.
“First present Fawad and then I will hear you,” remarked Justice Sheikh before issuing the summoning orders.
PTI Chairman condemned the arrest of the party leader with a tweet.
I will be doing media talk 4 pm today. Fawad's arrest on his apt description of the CEC leaves no doubt in anyone's mind that Pak has become a banana republic devoid of rule of law. We must stand up for our fundamental rights now to save Pak's drift towards a point of no return.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 25, 2023
آئینی ادارے کی درخواست پر پی ٹی آئی رہنما فواد چوہدری کے خلاف مقدمہ درج کیا گیا۔
سیکرٹری الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان کی درخواست پر تھانہ کوہسار میں درج کیا گیا۔
فواد چوہدری نے چیف الیکشن کمشنر اور ممبران کو ان کے فرائض منصبی سے روکنے کے لئے ڈرایا دھمکایا۔
1/2— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 25, 2023
لاہور ہائیکورٹ کے واضح احکامات کو نظر انداز کرکے اسلام آباد کی جانب لیکر جارہے ہے
کالا شاہ کاکو روک کر بھی پولیس کو دہائی دی ہے اسکے باوجود عدالتی احکامات نظر انداز کردئیے
ہمارے اوپر فائر بھی کیا-@FarrukhHabibISF #ReleaseFawadCh pic.twitter.com/UWX4wuYI3f— PTI (@PTIofficial) January 25, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.4
|Euro
|EUR
|270.5
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|309
|312
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|614.77
|619.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.75
|34.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.54
|2.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.