Oscars 2023: Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards revealed

Noor Fatima 12:03 AM | 25 Jan, 2023
Source: Wikipedia

The wait is over! Nominations for cinema's most coveted and prestigious award, the Oscar, have been revealed.

The 95th Academy Awards, commonly nicknamed the Oscars, are scheduled for March 12, kicking off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 

Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the 95th Oscars ceremony will be hosted by American comedian and late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel also hosted the ceremonies for both the 89th and 90th Oscars.

For the first time ever, the nominations were announced by Sound of Metal actor - Riz Ahmed - and M3gan star, Allison Williams. There have been twenty-three categories voted on by the organisation’s members to be announced on the scheduled date.

Following is the complete list of nominations in all 23 competitive categories at the 95th Academy Awards.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TAR

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees on Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Written by Rian Johnson

Living Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warner Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees on Inisherin Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once Written by Daniel Quan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

TAR Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness Written by Ruben Ostlund

Best Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Darius Khondji, Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, TAR

Best Costume Design

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Shirley Kurata. Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jenny Beavan Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Film Editing

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Monika Willi, TAR

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova, All Quiet on the Western Front

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine, The Batman

Camile Friend and Joel Harlow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti, Elvis

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, The Whale

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Horwitz, Babylon

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Applause, from Tell It Like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Hold My Hand, from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu, from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

This is a Life, from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Production Design, Christian M. Goldbeck; Ser Decoration, Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water, Production Design, Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration, Vanessa Cole

Babylon, Production Design, Florencia Martin; Set Decoration, Anthony Carlino

Elvis, Production Design, Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration, Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans, Production Design, Rick Carter; Set Decoration, Karen O’Hara

Best Sound

Victor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte, All Quiet on the Western Front

Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges, Avatar: The Way of Water

Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson, The Batman

David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller, Elvis

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar, All Quiet on the Western Front

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: The Way of Water

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman

Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher, Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina: 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Under and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Carolina Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford and Mark Swift 

The Sea Beast, Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red, Domee Shi and Lindsay Collins

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor, Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants, Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Cactano

My Year of Dicks, Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It, Lachlan Pendragon

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fishman

A House Made of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom

Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout, Evgeniaq Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate, Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu, Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille, Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron

Night Ride, Erik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase, Cyrus Neshvad

