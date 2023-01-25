Oscars 2023: Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards revealed

The wait is over! Nominations for cinema's most coveted and prestigious award, the Oscar, have been revealed.
The 95th Academy Awards, commonly nicknamed the Oscars, are scheduled for March 12, kicking off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the 95th Oscars ceremony will be hosted by American comedian and late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel also hosted the ceremonies for both the 89th and 90th Oscars.
For the first time ever, the nominations were announced by Sound of Metal actor - Riz Ahmed - and M3gan star, Allison Williams. There have been twenty-three categories voted on by the organisation’s members to be announced on the scheduled date.
Following is the complete list of nominations in all 23 competitive categories at the 95th Academy Awards.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TAR
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, TAR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees on Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Written by Rian Johnson
Living Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warner Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Women Talking Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees on Inisherin Written by Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once Written by Daniel Quan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
TAR Written by Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness Written by Ruben Ostlund
Best Cinematography
James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Darius Khondji, Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, TAR
Best Costume Design
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Shirley Kurata. Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jenny Beavan Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Film Editing
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Monika Willi, TAR
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerova, All Quiet on the Western Front
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine, The Batman
Camile Friend and Joel Harlow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Aldo Signoretti, Elvis
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley, The Whale
Best Original Score
Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Justin Horwitz, Babylon
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
Applause, from Tell It Like a Woman, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Hold My Hand, from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
Naatu Naatu, from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
This is a Life, from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front, Production Design, Christian M. Goldbeck; Ser Decoration, Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water, Production Design, Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration, Vanessa Cole
Babylon, Production Design, Florencia Martin; Set Decoration, Anthony Carlino
Elvis, Production Design, Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration, Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans, Production Design, Rick Carter; Set Decoration, Karen O’Hara
Best Sound
Victor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte, All Quiet on the Western Front
Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges, Avatar: The Way of Water
Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson, The Batman
David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller, Elvis
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
Frank Petzold, Viktor Muller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar, All Quiet on the Western Front
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: The Way of Water
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher, Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Feature
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina: 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Under and Alex Bulkley
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Carolina Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast, Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red, Domee Shi and Lindsay Collins
Best Animated Short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor, Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants, Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Cactano
My Year of Dicks, Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It, Lachlan Pendragon
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fishman
A House Made of Splinters, Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom
Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout, Evgeniaq Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year? Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate, Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Ivalu, Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille, Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron
Night Ride, Erik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase, Cyrus Neshvad
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.75
|240.25
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
