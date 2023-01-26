Pakistani girl Noorima Rehan goes viral for her soulful voice

The Pakistani entertainment fraternity is known for multi-talented individuals in all fields, and prodigal singers that continue the legacy of the maestros. While the music giants have been achieving worldwide success, aspiring artists are following in their footsteps.

Most recently, a viral video of a young girl singing a cult classic Bollywood number is making rounds on social media platforms.

The young amateur singer, named Noorima Rehan, was seen effortlessly singing In Aankhon Ki Masti -- originally sung by Asha Bhosle for one of India's greatest cinematic magnum opus, Umrao Jaan (1964).

Social media users have been praising Rehan for her soulful voice.

Accomplished actor Usman Mukhtar's wife Zunaira Inam, a research analyst by profession, also praised the young girl saying, "What a voice!!"

The young singer was also a vocalist on the Pakistani band Shumol covering Xik linguist, Dr. Boghsho’s Shogun Bahor Muborak, a song about welcoming Spring.