Sarah Khan's daughter wins hearts with latest video

The list of most loved celebrity kids of Lollywood is incomplete without mentioning Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's daughter, Alyana Falak.

The one-year-old baby girl has often made an appearance on her parents' Instagram. Having one of the most followed celebrities in the showbiz fraternity as her mom, Alyana breaks the internet with her cuteness.

The Raqs e Bismil actress recently treated her 10 million Instagram followers with a bunch of adorable snippets of her princess. Khan and Shabir's baby girl was seen trying to play different musical instruments of her dad. The Wabaal diva captioned the post, “Clearly Falak’s daughter.”

Khan's Instagram post received thousands of love-filled comments from netizens.

The Belapur Ki Dayan actress married Pakistani singer and songwriter, Falak Shabir, in July 2020. On 8 October 2021, the duo announced the birth of their daughter.