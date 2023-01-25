UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed due in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan today on Wednesday to discuss trade, investment, and economic relations with Pakistani top leadership.

A statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said the premier will receive UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival in Rahim Yar Khan today.

It said PM Shehbaz Sharif will reach Rahim Yar Khan on a day-long visit to receive the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who will land at Chandna Airport.

This will be the second interaction between the two leaders of the friendly nations as PM Shehbaz visited Abu Dhabi earlier this month to discuss economic ties.

Following PM Shehbaz’s visit, the cash-strapped country gets a lifeline rollover of $2billion loan from Emirates, a move that Pakistan needs to make some breathing amid shrinking reserves.

Lately, the country’s top leaders including Prime Minister and Finance Minister visited friendly nations as forex reserves held by the country’s central bank fell to a critical level of $4.1 billion.

Pakistan approached the friendly countries as the ninth review of IMF is yet to proceed.