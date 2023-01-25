Search

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed due in Pakistan today

PM Shehbaz Sharif to receive UAE President in Rahim Yar Khan

Web Desk 10:49 AM | 25 Jan, 2023
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan today on Wednesday to discuss trade, investment, and economic relations with Pakistani top leadership.

A statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said the premier will receive UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his arrival in Rahim Yar Khan today.

It said PM Shehbaz Sharif will reach Rahim Yar Khan on a day-long visit to receive the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who will land at Chandna Airport.

This will be the second interaction between the two leaders of the friendly nations as PM Shehbaz visited Abu Dhabi earlier this month to discuss economic ties.

Following PM Shehbaz’s visit, the cash-strapped country gets a lifeline rollover of $2billion loan from Emirates, a move that Pakistan needs to make some breathing amid shrinking reserves.

Lately, the country’s top leaders including Prime Minister and Finance Minister visited friendly nations as forex reserves held by the country’s central bank fell to a critical level of $4.1 billion.

Pakistan approached the friendly countries as the ninth review of IMF is yet to proceed.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.4
Euro EUR 270.5 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 309 312
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 614.77 619.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.75 34.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.54 2.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060

