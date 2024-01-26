Search

Lifestyle

Inside Yumna Zaidi's look for Nayab's premiere night

Noor Fatima
09:46 AM | 26 Jan, 2024
Yumna Zaidi
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi is all set and ready for Nayab — her debut film in Pakistani entertainment fraternity.

In this cinematic venture, Zaidi steps into the titular role of Nayab, a Karachiite with a hunger for cricket but constrained by societal pressures and limited opportunities. 

In preparation for her role, the 33-year-old devoted considerable time to studying the sport, understanding its rules, and immersing herself in the nuances of cricket.

From perfecting her batting and bowling techniques to grasping the intricacies of field placements and match strategies, she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to acquiring the necessary skills. 

Directed by Umair Nasir Ali, the film promises an engaging narrative intertwining a girl's cricket aspirations, her brother's past, and the family's profound journey, presenting a relatable coming-of-age story. 

Taking to the picture-sharing app, the Tere Bin famed actress shared her breathtaking look from Nayab's premiere night.

“Ready get set and Go for “Nayab,” wrote Zaidi with a set of pictures on Instagram.

“Smiling for the big day, Nayab’s premiere night” the Pyar Ke Sadqay star shared excitedly.

“WISH ME LUCK,” Zaidi asked her fans.

Nayab is scheduled to release on 26 January, 2024.

On the work front, Ali was seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

11:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat recreates Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's ...

11:44 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

WATCH — What qualities does Yumna Zaidi want her husband to have?

04:47 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi looks smoking hot in black suit

04:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded reception

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

Lifestyle

11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana ...

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for ...

06:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Kashmiris observing India's Republic Day as Black Day 

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: