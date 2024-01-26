Inside Yumna Zaidi's look for Nayab's premiere night

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi is all set and ready for Nayab — her debut film in Pakistani entertainment fraternity.
In this cinematic venture, Zaidi steps into the titular role of Nayab, a Karachiite with a hunger for cricket but constrained by societal pressures and limited opportunities.
In preparation for her role, the 33-year-old devoted considerable time to studying the sport, understanding its rules, and immersing herself in the nuances of cricket.
From perfecting her batting and bowling techniques to grasping the intricacies of field placements and match strategies, she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to acquiring the necessary skills.
Directed by Umair Nasir Ali, the film promises an engaging narrative intertwining a girl's cricket aspirations, her brother's past, and the family's profound journey, presenting a relatable coming-of-age story.
Taking to the picture-sharing app, the Tere Bin famed actress shared her breathtaking look from Nayab's premiere night.
“Ready get set and Go for “Nayab,” wrote Zaidi with a set of pictures on Instagram.
“Smiling for the big day, Nayab’s premiere night” the Pyar Ke Sadqay star shared excitedly.
“WISH ME LUCK,” Zaidi asked her fans.
Nayab is scheduled to release on 26 January, 2024.
On the work front, Ali was seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.55
|75.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.92
|751.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|29.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.4
|917.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.5
|734.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.8
|323.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
