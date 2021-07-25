AJK elections 2021: Polling underway for AJK Legislative Assembly
MUZAFFARABAD – Polling for the 11th general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is underway amid strict security measures.
Reports quoting Election Commission sources said, at least 5,129 polling stations have been established for 3.2 million registered voters out of which 826 have been declared most sensitive while 1209 as sensitive deploying additional forces.
The polling process that started at 08:00 AM will continue until 05:00 PM while the results at the polling stations will be announced after the conclusion of the polling.
At least 701 candidates are contesting for 45 general seats including 12 refugee seats in Pakistan. After a vigorous election campaign by all political parties, a neck-to-neck contest is being expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Other regional parties which are taking part in polls are Muslim Conference (MC), and the Jammu Kashmir peoples party (JK-PP)’s candidates.
Around 32 political parties are contesting the elections and hundreds of independent candidates are also taking part in the 11th general election of AJK.
Meanwhile, around 40 thousand security personals including Pakistan Army personnel, FC, Rangers, and Police officials will perform duties to maintain law and order in the valley.
Earlier, the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the most popular party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to the survey of Gallup Pakistan.
Around 44 percent in Kashmiris think that PTI will win the election while PML-N has 12 percent and PPP attained 9 percent popularity.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared as the most ‘trusted’ political leader in the survey with a 67 percent positive rating, 49 percent believed in Bilawal Bhutto followed by Shahbaz Sharif with 48 percent. Maryam Nawaz has 44 percent popularity.
