SC resumes hearing on Pervaiz Elahi's petition against Punjab CM election

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has resumed hearing on a petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling which declared Hamza Shahbaz Sharif winner in re-election for chief minister’s slot.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandia and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb, in hearing the crucial case while strict security measures have been taken as Rangers have been deployed at entry points of the apex court to avoid any untoward situation.

The apex court has also imposed a ban on entry of political leaders in the court as only journalist and certain lawyers are allowed to enter the premises.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has filed a separate petition, seeking formation of a full court bench in a case against his election, a demand which has also been endorsed by PDM leaders in today’s press conference.

During Sunday’s hearing, the Supreme Court bench at Lahore Registry relegated Hamza Shahbaz to an interim chief minister of Punjab.

CJP Bandial also remarked that it looked like Dost Mazari issued his ruling against the court’s verdict. The top judge also maintained that the PML-N leader can work as a ‘trustee’ until the decision of the case.

The court ordered the deputy speaker to submit his written reply and adjourned the hearing till Monday (July 25) adding that the next hearing would be held in the country’s federal capital Islamabad.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker failed to appear in the court which earlier summoned him. Irfan Qadir appeared before the court on behalf of Deputy Speaker Mazari.

As Punjab Governor administered the oath to Hamza Shahbaz, CJP Bandial maintained that the oath does not matter, adding that the court would see the matters in ‘light of the constitution’.

The apex court issued the directives on the petition of Punjab CM candidate who moved court after a contentious ruling by the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker led to his rout.

PTI and its allies slammed Deputy Speaker Mazari for his ruling, while ruling party leaders defended the deputy speaker’s ruling, saying that the Imran Khan-led party celebrated when the votes of its 25 rebel MPAs were discounted in light of the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, coalition government members demanded from the country’s top judge to constitute a full court for hearing petitions regarding the Punjab CM election.

On Friday, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q MPAs cast in favour of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and retained PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab.

Mazari said he rejected these votes in the light of a letter issued by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who said he had directed his party's lawmakers to vote for Hamza Shahbaz.