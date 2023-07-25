IUB drugs and videos scandal: Security chief Major Ejaz Shah's ‘video confession’ goes viral

As more information comes to the fore about the use of drugs on the campus and ‘objectionable videos’ of the girl students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), university’s chief security officer Major (Retired) Ejaz Shah’s video statement on the matter is going viral on social media.
In the video message, Major Ejaz is seen naming the IUB teachers involved in harassment of girls and drug abuse. He says that 3-5 teachers in every department at the IUB are involved in harassment of girl students and some teachers also use drugs.
In a related development, Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Shah said on Monday that at least 113 students who have a track record of drug use are studying at the IUB. Challenging the IUB administration’s claims that police were maligning the university, DPO Shah said he was ready for a high-level probe into the IUB drugs and videos scandal.
He said that police have not yet started an investigation into the harassment of girls at the IUB, but they will definitely take action on this matter if someone comes to them with an application for investigation. He said there was a need to protect the IUB students from drugs and sexual harassment.
Earlier, IUB Vice-Chancellor Athar Mehboob said that police reports about the drugs and videos scandal and action against the IUB staff were baseless.
The police had detained the IUB chief security officer last week for allegedly possessing crystal meth (ice) and objectionable videos and pictures of the girl students and staff members. Later, another official of the university was arrested on charges of drug possession.
A special report by the police claimed that a “group of teachers” at the IUB was involved in the sale of drugs and sexual exploitation of girl students and teachers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|319.03
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
