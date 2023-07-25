What are benefits of Umrah insurance? Read this to know cases of emergency covered under insurance

RIYADH - Saudi authorities have clarified the cases which are covered under the insurance made mandatory for every pilgrim from outside the kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that the Umrah insurance policy for pilgrims from abroad covers 4 cases up to SR100,000.

The Umrah insurance is a mandatory document for all pilgrims coming from outside Saudi Arabia and its charges are part of the visa fees. The insurance provides its holder with comprehensive coverage in case of events related to emergencies.

The Umrah insurance covers 4 cases including coverage of emergency health cases, emergency COVID-19 injury, general accidents and deaths, in addition to the cancelation or delay of departing flights.

Benefits from the mandatory Umrah insurance policy for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom are up to SR100,000, the Ministry confirmed as the Umrah season begins.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world for having managed the whole process diligently. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days are over, thousands of pilgrims are landing back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun.

Umrah is considered the lesser voluntary pilgrimage and can be throughout the year except during the Hajj days when a permit is not issued.

Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory upon Muslims with some conditions, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.

Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.