Search

Immigration

What are benefits of Umrah insurance? Read this to know cases of emergency covered under insurance

Web Desk 12:34 AM | 25 Jul, 2023
What are benefits of Umrah insurance? Read this to know cases of emergency covered under insurance

RIYADH - Saudi authorities have clarified the cases which are covered under the insurance made mandatory for every pilgrim from outside the kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that the Umrah insurance policy for pilgrims from abroad covers 4 cases up to SR100,000.

The Umrah insurance is a mandatory document for all pilgrims coming from outside Saudi Arabia and its charges are part of the visa fees. The insurance provides its holder with comprehensive coverage in case of events related to emergencies.

The Umrah insurance covers 4 cases including coverage of emergency health cases, emergency COVID-19 injury, general accidents and deaths, in addition to the cancelation or delay of departing flights.

Benefits from the mandatory Umrah insurance policy for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom are up to SR100,000, the Ministry confirmed as the Umrah season begins.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world for having managed the whole process diligently. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days are over, thousands of pilgrims are landing back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun. 

Umrah is considered the lesser voluntary pilgrimage and can be throughout the year except during the Hajj days when a permit is not issued. 

Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory upon Muslims with some conditions, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.

Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from Allah.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Personal Visit Visa: Here's how you can be invited for Umrah now

09:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Saudi Arabia to evaluate Umrah service providers on quarterly basis

12:42 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Saudi Arabia issues advisory on visiting Rawda as Umrah season nears

10:50 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

Minister says Hajj through road, ferry service under discussion despite NA body's disapproval

10:24 PM | 15 Jul, 2023

British PM confirms increasing UK visa fee: Here's what we know so far

07:16 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Saudi Arabia announces start of Umrah season: Here's how to get permit

12:40 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

What are benefits of Umrah insurance? Read this to know cases of ...

12:34 AM | 25 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 319.03 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: