862 markets, 9 industries sealed for SOPs violation across Pakistan in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD - About 862 markets and shops, and nine industrial units were sealed while 1,437 transporters were fined and their vehicles impounded for violation of guidelines and standard operating procedures to curb the spread of coronavirus during the last 24 hours across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday, some 6,862 violations of health guidelines and SOPs were noted during the period.

All the provincial governments, including the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were making all-out efforts to enforce health guidelines and ensure compliance of SOPs for public safety and to contain COVID-19 spread, the NCOC said.

Some 596 violations of guidelines and SOPs recorded in AJK with sealing of 65 markets and shops and imposing fine on 256 transport vehicles, while 194 violations were noted in the GB and 60 markets and shops along with an industrial unit were closed there with fining of 59 transporters.

Similarly in the KP, 3,879 violations were observed and consequently 211 markets and shops were, and 112 transport vehicles fined.

In Punjab, a total of 2,227 violations were recorded whereas 402 markets and shops, and five industrial units were closed / sealed and 718 transport vehicles were fined.Likewise, 695 violations were observed in Balochistan with closure of 68 markets and shops, and imposition of fine on 282 transport vehicles.

In the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), around 30 violations of SOPs and health guidelines were noted, and 22 shops and markets were closed / sealed, and five transport vehicles.Similarly in Sindh, 761 violations were recorded with closure of 34 markets and shops along with three industrial units, while five transport vehicles were fined