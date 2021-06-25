FATF to decide Pakistan’s fate today
ISLAMABAD – The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will decide today about Pakistan’s removal from the grey list that pertains to money laundering and terror financing.
The FATF will announce its decision in a press conference at 5:30pm (PST). The FATF has been holding a virtual session in Paris since June 21, which concludes today June 25. As per reports, the taskforce reviewed the Asia Pacific Group's report on Pakistan's compliance with the watchdog's prescribed action items.
In June 2018, the global watchdog had placed Pakistan on its grey list over Islamabad’s failure to curb money laundering and terror financing. Since then, Pakistan has been struggling to get out of the list by working on the FATF action plan.
Want to learn more about the FATF? Today is the final day of its June Plenary.— FATF (@FATFNews) June 25, 2021
See more about the agenda 👉 https://t.co/GxkNpVjRUm#FollowTheMoney pic.twitter.com/90pzzMHIR6
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a day earlier, said there was no longer any justification to keep Pakistan on the grey list as the country had fulfilled 26 out of 27 action items of the FATF.
In a statement — two days after FATF's five-day virtual meeting began in Paris — the foreign minister said that Pakistan had fulfilled the anti-money laundering watchdog's maximum technical requirements.
“Pakistan has completed implementation on 26 out of 27 points of action given by FATF,” Qureshi added.
Qureshi had accused India of making attempts to misuse the forum for political purposes, saying New Delhi has indulged in continuous anti-Pakistan propaganda.
"Pakistan has taken concrete steps to curb money-laundering and terrorist financing," he said.
