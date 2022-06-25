Cracks deepen in PML-Q as Shujaat Hussain’s brother forms own political party 

GUJRAT – In a setback to the PML-Q, senior politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has announced for his own political party due to conflict with the sons of his elder brother.

He made the announcement while talking to media in Gujrat where he held PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema, who supported the PDM parties in no-confidence vote against former prime minister Imran Khan, for division in the Chaudhry family.

Wajahat Hussain revealed that he tried for five months to bridge gap between Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi. He added that the PML-Q chief is being controlled by his sons, who are damaging his political career.

He said that Chaudhry Salik Hussain, who is members of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet, had nothing to do with politics in hometown Gujrat as “we have picked Imran Masood as our candidate from PP-31 constituency”.