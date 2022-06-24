Pakistani govt announces fixed tax scheme for shops, imposes 'super tax' on 13 industries

ISLAMABAD – Winding up the debate on the IMF-dictated national budget, Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday announced a new fixed tax scheme for shops outside of the tax net.

Speaking during the National Assembly session on the budget, Ismail elaborated on the "super tax" on 13 large industries announced by the prime minister. The announcement rattled the stock market.

Ismail, who had presented the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 9.5 trillion on June 10, said Pakistan was no longer on the way to default; it was on the path to progress.

Opening the debate, Ismail said most of the recommendations made by lawmakers in the Senate and National Assembly during the previous sittings had been incorporated into the budget.

Ismail told the House that no indirect taxes had been imposed. He said, "We have taxed the rich. Much of the revenue will be collected through that so that we don't have to ask for money from others and are able to reduce our budget deficit."

"And my companies will also pay Rs200m more in taxes than before and so if we are asking others to pay more taxes, we, too, are contributing to this [cause]," the finance minister said.

He said the government had committed to the IMF that the primary deficit of Rs1,600bn recorded this year would not only be brought down but there would be a surplus of Rs153 billion.

To achieve this, as well as self-reliance, an additional tax of 1pc would be imposed on individuals and entities whose annual income exceeded Rs150m on account of poverty alleviation. Similarly, those with an annual income of over Rs200m would be subject to an additional tax of 2pc, those earning more than Rs250m to 3pc and those having an annual income of more than Rs300m would be taxed 4pc of their income.

The minister said companies working in cement, steel, sugar, oil and gas, fertiliser, LNG terminals, textile, banking, automobile assembling, cigarettes, beverages, chemicals and airline sectors would have to pay this tax.

Entities in the rest of the sectors, he said, would have to pay this one-time additional tax amounting to 4pc of their income.