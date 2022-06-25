Intersex community to be given jobs in IT sector
 LAHORE - The Intersex people are often rendered invisible and also denied basic human rights like education, medical, and liberty despite employment being enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan under Article 27. 

To tackle this issue, InvoZone, and Devsinc, both software development companies, signed an MoU to include 1% intersex people in their workforce, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The statistics from Humans Rights Watch reveal that 479 attacks against intersex females were reported in KPK in 2018.

 There are over 10,418 intersex people in Pakistan as per the Census report of 2017. And their inclusion in different sectors of society can help in the formation of an equal and progressive society.

 Furqan Aziz, the CEO, and founder of InvoZone, a company with a workforce of 550+ employees remarked, “ I am really proud of my InvoZone and Devsinc for taking this groundbreaking step. Intersex people are often denied basic opportunities. Together we want to change this and I hope we will. For this we want people from the intersex community to reach out to us.”

 Despite having the proper skill set and education the intersex community is not given the equal opportunities they truly deserve. "Our aim here is to include gender sensitivity training in our organizations. So that our companies and employees are welcoming towards them, said Mr. Usman Asif, CEO of The Dev Sinc. 

Neeli Rana, the intersex community leader was also present on this occasion.

