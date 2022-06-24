Rangreza: Atif Aslam’s latest song for Indian Punjabi film ‘Lover’ is out now!
Atif Aslam’s fans are in love with his new song in the Indian Punjabi film Lover.

As soon as the song – Rangreza – came out on Friday, the hashtag #AtifAslam started to trend on Twitter.

The lyrics of the track are penned by Babbu whereas music is given by Snipr.

Check out reactions pouring in praise for Atif Aslam’s new song:

The film Lover is a Geet MP3 presentation, produced by KV Dhillon and Parvar Nishan Singh, and co-directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh.

The film will release in theatres on July 1, 2022.

