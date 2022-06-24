Rangreza: Atif Aslam’s latest song for Indian Punjabi film ‘Lover’ is out now!
Atif Aslam’s fans are in love with his new song in the Indian Punjabi film Lover.
As soon as the song – Rangreza – came out on Friday, the hashtag #AtifAslam started to trend on Twitter.
The lyrics of the track are penned by Babbu whereas music is given by Snipr.
Check out reactions pouring in praise for Atif Aslam’s new song:
https://t.co/3OnQYDwGhc— Aadeez (@aadeez12_) June 24, 2022
Every thing about this song is beyond bestttt !!! For sure it will be going to be on everyone's playlist #RangRezaByAtifAslam
Welcome Back Atif Aslam #atifaslam @itsaadee @GuriOfficial_ #lover #aadeez pic.twitter.com/OD2zuaKn31
You thought his career is over now— Mayur (@its_Mayur_) June 24, 2022
Bro Yaha Aaj Bhi Atif Aslam Ke Naam ka Sikka chalta hain 🔥
Welcome Back Atif Aslamhttps://t.co/jmmBBJzOTF#RangrezaByAtifAslam out now pic.twitter.com/zKNmgr1Clg
Kis gallon aidda dang gaya ve— Mazid🥀 (@ig_mazid) June 24, 2022
Just flat with opening 🤍 the comeback waiting from last 3yr🥹#RangRezaByAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/C8fmWbgzen
The film Lover is a Geet MP3 presentation, produced by KV Dhillon and Parvar Nishan Singh, and co-directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh.
The film will release in theatres on July 1, 2022.
