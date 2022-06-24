Rangreza: Atif Aslam’s latest song for Indian Punjabi film ‘Lover’ is out now!

Atif Aslam’s fans are in love with his new song in the Indian Punjabi film Lover.

As soon as the song – Rangreza – came out on Friday, the hashtag #AtifAslam started to trend on Twitter.

The lyrics of the track are penned by Babbu whereas music is given by Snipr.

Check out reactions pouring in praise for Atif Aslam’s new song:

You thought his career is over now



Bro Yaha Aaj Bhi Atif Aslam Ke Naam ka Sikka chalta hain 🔥



Welcome Back Atif Aslamhttps://t.co/jmmBBJzOTF#RangrezaByAtifAslam out now pic.twitter.com/zKNmgr1Clg — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) June 24, 2022

Kis gallon aidda dang gaya ve



Just flat with opening 🤍 the comeback waiting from last 3yr🥹#RangRezaByAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/C8fmWbgzen — Mazid🥀 (@ig_mazid) June 24, 2022

The film Lover is a Geet MP3 presentation, produced by KV Dhillon and Parvar Nishan Singh, and co-directed by Dilsher Singh and Khushpal Singh.

The film will release in theatres on July 1, 2022.