Search

ViralWorld

What is happening in Russia?

Web Desk 11:45 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
What is happening in Russia?
Source: File photos

MOSCOW – Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, an armed rebellion by the private mercenary militia known as Wagner Group put President Vladimir Putin's government in a serious trouble.

The Wagner Group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former ally of Putin, announced a rebellion against the Russian army and took control of the Rostov city close to the Ukraine border on Saturday.

In some of his recorded messages now circulating on social media, Prigozhin said the Russian military bombed his men fighting in Ukraine. He called the Wagner Group's rebellion a "march for justice" and not a military coup. He said that Putin's Ukraine war was based on lies and accused the top leadership of the Russian military of mishandling the Ukraine war.

Hours after the Wagner Group started marching on Moscow, Putin addressed the nation and vowed to crush the armed mutiny and punish its planners.

In a late night development, mutinous Russian mercenaries agreed to turn back to avoid bloodshed. The fighters of the Wagner private army were just 200 kilometres from the capital, said the leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“They wanted to disband the Wagner military company. We embarked on a march of justice on June 23. In 24 hours we got to within 200km of Moscow. In this time we did not spill a single drop of our fighters’ blood,” Prigozhin said in an audio message.

“Now the moment has come when blood could be spilled. Understanding … that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and going back to field camps as planned.”

The Wagner Group's decision to halt further movement across Russia was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in return for guarantees for their safety, his office said. There was no immediate word on the deal from Putin.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Putin vows strict punishment for anyone found guilty of disrespecting Quran in Russia’s Islamic states

02:49 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Russia delivers nuclear weapons to Belarus in fresh warning to West

11:21 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

US responds to Pakistan-Russia oil deal as payment for crude made in Chinese Yuan

10:32 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Untold number of wild and pet animals affected as Ukraine blames Russia for blowing up Kakhovka Dam

08:00 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

China's Xi offers Russia 'firm support' in core interests

11:30 AM | 25 May, 2023

Pakistan, Russia mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

06:46 PM | 1 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

IMF's demand to impose Rs215 billion new taxes accepted, says ...

11:59 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

09:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.42 942.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: