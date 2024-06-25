Search

Tiktoker Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen's dreamy engagement picture go viral

Web Desk
12:40 PM | 25 Jun, 2024
Tiktoker Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen's dreamy engagement picture go viral

TikTok star Rabeeca Khan shared pictures of her engagement with Hussain Tareen. 

Sharing the enchanting moments of engagement, Rabeeca dropped theme based photoshoot to Instagram. Among these snapshots, Tareen posed while proposing to Rabeeca in a dreamy gesture of love.

The couple was all smiles in the pictures while these snaps and videos garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

