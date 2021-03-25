Military to hold Pakistan Day parade in capital today

ISLAMABAD – The Joint Services parade is all set to be held in capital today (Thursday) to mark celebration of Pakistan Day.

The troops of the three armed forces and the security forces will conduct march past whilst fighter jets will present aerobatic maneuvers.

The parade was to hold on March 23 but it was rescheduled due to inclement weather in the capital.

On Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said the Pakistan Day Parade – held every year on March 23 to mark the day when Pakistan Resolution was passed, was rescheduled due to ongoing inclement weather and rain showers forecast for the next two days, the parade has been delayed to March 25.

A public holiday has been announced in Rawalpindi and Islamabad in connection with the grand military parade, said a notification issued by the deputy commissioners of the twin cities.

Traffic on Islamabad Expressway from Khanna Bridge to Zero point will not be allowed between 5:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon due to the parade.

However, alternate routes are Peshawar Road to Golra and Kashmir Highway, Murree Road Cricket Stadium and 9th Avenue and Khanna Bridge to Tramari Chowk then Rawal Dam Chowk and Serena Chowk.