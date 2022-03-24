Friendly Cricket between PHEC VS USKT receives academic applause
LAHORE – A friendly cricket match was played between Punjab Higher Education Commission and University of Sialkot here at the Punjab University Cricket Ground on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
Key figures from Pakistani academia watched the match from pavilion. Chairman, Board of Governors University of Sialkot Hon'ble Faisal Manzoor, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Baloch, Director PHEC Dr. Mumtaz, Vice Chancellor University of Punjab Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor University of Sialkot Prof. Dr. Saeed Al Hassan Chishti and Registrar University of Sialkot Muhammad Yaqoob was among the notable attendees.
Both teams displayed a great deal of cricket. Punjab Higher Education Commission won the three-match series by two to one and took along the trophy. Vice Chancellor University of Punjab Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar distributed prizes among the players. On this occasion, emphasis was laid on the promotion of sports and increase in positive activities in educational institutions. Participants said that sports bring us closer and provide an opportunity to learn from each other.
