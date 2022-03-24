Kashaf Alvi awarded ‘Pride of Pakistan’ on Pakistan Day
11:43 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
Kashaf Alvi awarded ‘Pride of Pakistan’ on Pakistan Day
Kashaf Alvi was awarded ‘Pride of Pakistan’ at the Pakistan Day Parade organised by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on March 23.

The annual event upholds the tradition of honouring national heroes of Pakistan by acknowledging their talents and efforts to bring laurels and pride to the country.

Kashaf Alvi, at the tender age of 18, holds the distinction of being the first hearing-impaired author of Pakistan and the youngest ever hearing-impaired author in the world.

Kashaf Alvi’s book ‘The Language of Paradise’ was launched by Pakistan’s First Lady Samina Alvi at the President House in Islamabad in December 2021 and was published by Liberty books.

The book is about the challenges that hearing-impaired people face on a daily basis. The purpose of this book was to bridge the gap between the hearing-impaired people and those with normal hearing abilities.

Kashaf Alvi is also Pakistan’s first specially-abled Microsoft Associate.

The youngster is currently working on specialised applications that would enable hearing-impaired people to communicate with legal authorities in emergencies, etc.

Kashaf is keen to pursue further education in foreign institutions that are equipped with modern facilities for differently-abled persons.

Pakistan is proud of Kashaf Alvi’s outstanding achievements. 

