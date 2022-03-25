Key National Assembly session on no-trust motion adjourned till Monday

ISLAMABAD – The 41st session of the National Assembly, which was considered significant as the no-confidence motion was part of its agenda, was adjourned till March 28 after offering fateha for deceased parliamentarians.

With NA Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, the session began with the recitation of Holy Quran.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri offered Fateha for PTI’s deceased MNA from Hangu, Khayal Zaman, martyrs of Peshawar mosque blast and others.

Later, the speaker adjourned the hearing till 4pm on Monday.

The NA secretariat had issued a 15-point agenda for first day of the 41st session which also included the no-trust motion.

It mentioned the no-trust motion, saying: "That leave be granted to move resolution for vote of no-confidence under Article 95(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, against Mr. Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

The document added the vote of no-confidence against the prime minister would be moved "if leave is granted."

The Opposition has been expressing its confidence to achieve the required numbers for the success of the no-confidence motion against the premier as several ruling party MNAs have joined the Opposition.

“This House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan; therefore he should cease to hold office," read the text of the resolution.

The 14-day constitutional deadline as per Article 54(3) to summon the National Assembly session on the Opposition requisition expired on March 21.

The NA secretariat in a statement said that the session will be summoned on March 25 due to the two-day 48th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, which was held on March 22-23.